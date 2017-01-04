Petrol prices remain unchanged in regular price adjustment

Scene at a petrol station (Photo: VNA)

- The prices of RON 92 petrol and bio-fuel E5 remained unchanged while diesel price 0.05S increased slightly in the first regular adjustment of petrol prices in 2017 as from 4:00 pm on January 4.Following a joint decision by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, the prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene increased 324 VND and 310 VND per litre, respectively.The prices of petrol and oil are adjusted every 15 days depending on changes in the world market. In 2016, petrol price was raised 13 times, bringing the prices up by a total 6,000 VND (0.264 USD) per litre, and reduced nine times with a total amount of 4,463 VND (0.196 USD) per litre.As a result, the current petrol price is 1,000 VND higher than that at the beginning of 2016.RON 92 and E5 petrol is now sold at no more than 17,594 VND (0.774 USD) and 17,322 VND (0.762 USD) per litre respectively, while current ceiling prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene are 13,757 VND (0.605 USD) and 12,253 VND (0.539 USD) per litre.According to the ministries, the average global prices of RON 92 during the last 15 days to January 4 went up 3 USD per barrel to 66.537 USD per barrel, whilst that of diesel 0.05S rose by 2 USD per barrel to 64.493 USD per barrel.-VNA