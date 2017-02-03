Petrol prices remain unchanged, oil prices drop

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The prices of RON 92 petrol and bio-fuel E5 remained unchanged while those of diesel oil 0.05S and kerosene decreased slightly in the latest regular adjustment of oil and petrol prices as from 16:00 on February 3.



This is the third time the petrol price was kept unchanged in 2017. As a result, the current ceiling prices of RON 92 and E5 petrol are 17,594 VND (0.78 USD) and 17,322 VND (0.77 USD) per litre respectively, which is 1,000 VND higher than those at the beginning of 2016.



Following a joint decision by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, the prices of diesel oil 0.05S and kerosene were cut by 25 VND and 80 VND per litre, respectively, to 14,022 VND (0.619 USD) and 12,520 VND (0.55 USD) per litre. After two increases and one reduction, diesel oil and kerosene prices have went up by over 500 VND and nearly 700 VND respectively compared to the end of 2016.



The ministries attributed the decision to keep petrol prices unchanged to the stable average global prices of RON 92 during the last 15 days to January 19.



The prices of petrol and oil are adjusted every 15 days depending on changes in the world market. In 2016, petrol price was raised 13 times with a total increase of 6,000 VND (0.264 USD) per litre, and reduced nine times with a total amount of 4,463 VND (0.196 USD) per litre.-VNA