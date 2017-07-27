Non-cash payment service at Petrolimex petrol station is expected to create advantages for not only businesses and banks but also customers who enjoy conveniences (Source: VNA)

Domestic ATM card holders of 41 National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) member banks can pay by card at the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex)’s petrol stations nationwide from August 1.The card payment service is connected via PG Bank’s Point-of-sale (POS) system at Petrolimex petrol stations.The move was announced after Petrolimex inked a cooperation agreement with NAPAS and PGBank in Hanoi on July 26.Chairman of Petrolimex Bui Ngoc Bao said that the cooperation with NAPAS would raise its service quality at petrol stations nationwide and strengthen management capacity and transparency as the company looks to build a modern petrol station system.“This is also common trend of the era of the industry 4.0, which will push the development of non-cash payment model in Vietnam. This payment model creates advantages for not only businesses and banks but also customers who enjoy conveniences,” said Bao.According to a report of the National Traffic Safety Committee, Vietnam has nearly 3.2 million cars and more than 48.3 million motorbikes operating in the country. A majority of them use fuel supplied by Petrolimex.With the use of ATM cards, the customers can manage their fuel costs via their bank statements. In addition, this can also enjoy promotional programmes, including discounts when they buy fuel, Bao said.Deputy General Director of NAPAS Nguyen Dang Hung said he expects the connection of domestic cards between the corporation’s banking members and Petrolimex will help boost the non-cash payment model.-VNA