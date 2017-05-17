Senator Alan Peter Cayetano (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The congressional Commission of Appointment (CA) of the Philippines on May 17 approved the nomination of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as the country’s new foreign affairs secretary.

The confirmation was made following the President Rodrigo Duterte’s appointment of Cayetano as the new chief diplomat on May 10.

Previously, the Philippine Congress on March 8 rejected the appointment of Perfecto Yasay to the foreign affairs secretary post over his citizenship issue. Later, experienced diplomat Enrique Manalo took over the post in an acting capacity.

Cayetano, 46, was a running mate of President Duterte in the presidential election in May 2016. He was elected to the Senate in 2007 and his tenure will finish by 2019. –VNA