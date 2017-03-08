Philippine Foreign Secretary loses job over US citizenship

Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay (Source: AFP/VNA)

– Philippine lawmakers on March 8 rejected the appointment of Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay over his controversial US citizenship.Yasay was forced to step down on March 8 after eight months since he took office. President Rodrigo Duterte would have to appoint a new foreign secretary.The move came after the Philippine Senate’s Committee on Foreign Affairs concluded two hearings.At the second hearing, Yasay admitted he was granted US citizenship on October 26, 1986. But he also affirmed that his US citizenship was revoked after he abandoned his own residence in the US.He apologised for "inadvertently misleading” the lawmakers about his US passport.Yasay took the post on June 30, 2016. Philippine cabinet ministers must undergo a confirmation hearing by lawmakers, but these often take place long after they begin work.He is the first official of the Duterte administration rejected by the Senate.-VNA