One (white T-shirt) captured for links to illegal drug trade. Mayor of the Philippines’ Ozamiz city Reynaldo Parojinog was shot dead in a police raid on July 30 for illegal drug trade. (Photo: EPA/VNA)

– Mayor of the Philippines’ Ozamiz city on Mindanao island Reynaldo Parojinog, who was accused of being linked with the illegal drug trade, was shot dead in a police raid on July 30, Philippines authorities announced.He was among the politicians President Rodrigo Duterte publicly accused of links to illegal drugs. Parojinog’s wife and 10 others at his home were also killed during the raid.“Police were serving a search warrant when the security guards of the mayor fired at them, so our policemen retaliated,” spokesman Superintendent Lemuel Gonda told the press.Ammunition, weapons and illegal drugs were seized.Earlier, police had monitored Parojinog based on President Duterte’s remarks, who claimed Parojinog was closely linked to drug trafficking. Two other mayors were killed last year.Tackling crime, especially drug crime, has been the top priority of President Duterte. According to statistics, Philippine police have killed 9,000 people in the drug crackdown since Duterte assumed power in June, 2016.Recently, the Philippine president said that he wanted to hand control of the anti-drug campaign to the military so they can capture policemen with connections to the trade.-VNA