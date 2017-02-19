Philippine President orders military, police to contain IS threat

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (Source: EPA)

– Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on February 18 ordered the military and police to continuously contain the threat of the self-claimed Islamic State (IS) in the country.Speaking to the alumni of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), Duterte underscored the need to secure the southern Philippine region of Mindanao from the Islamic militants who wish to establish a caliphate here.Duterte ordered government troops and police force to use all available assets and resources to defeat IS militants, saying that this is the only way to secure Mindanao.According to him, the Sulu-based Abu Sayyaf group focuses on kidnap-for-ransom activities, while the Basilan-based Abu Sayyaf bandits remains focused on assimilating the IS violence.The President reiterated his campaign promise to enforce peace and order in the country, stressing that the country at peace will foster economic development.He also asked the military to support his war against illegal drugs that has been underway since he took office.-VNA