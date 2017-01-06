Philippine President visits Russian warship

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (Photo: EPA)

- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on January 6 visited anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Tributs - one of two Russian warships docked in Manila.Rear Adm. Eduard Mikhailov, deputy commander of Russia's Pacific Fleet, and Russian Ambassador Igor Khovaev escorted Duterte and several of cabinet members around ship Admiral Tributs.Earlier during a meeting with Russian naval officers on January 5, Philippine Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana expressed his optimism about the start of a partnership between the two countries' defense establishments.He said that during his Russia visit in early December, 2016, he and Russian defence officials agreed to complete a memorandum of understanding which will be the basis for future military cooperation, so it can be signed during a Russia visit by President Duterte scheduled for April.-VNA