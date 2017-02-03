Philippines allows import of Argentine beef

Illustrative photo (Source: skynews.com.au)

Buenos Aires (VNA) – The Philippine Department of Agriculture has allowed local businesses to import beef from Argentina, according to the Argentine Embassy in Manila on February 2.



Currently, only eight factories in Argentina have permission to ship frozen beef to the Philippines. The beef will be sold after hygiene and agricultural products quality management agencies of both countries agree on health quarantine models.



Argentina is gradually restoring meat export activities and Argentine beef has claimed a position in Southeast Asia countries, including Vietnam and Singapore.



Southeast Asia is a priority in the trade promotion plan of Argentina, because it is the world’s most active region regarding population and consumption strength, said Argentine officials.



Beef imports to the Philippines hit 340 million USD per year, with 100,000 tonnes. The countries main suppliers include India, Australia, the United States, Brazil, Ireland and New Zealand.-VNA