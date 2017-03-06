Monday, March 06, 2017 - 10:55:44

Philippines army recovers body of Abu Sayyaf’s German hostage

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippine army said it has found the body of an elderly German hostage who was murdered by Abu Sayyaf Islamic militants, a local kidnap-for-ransom network.

Colonel Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Joint Task Force Sulu, said marines found the body of Juergen Gustave Kantner on the evening of March 4 in a remote village in Indanan town, Sulu province.

On February 27, the Government confirmed that Kantner was beheaded by members of the Abu Sayyaf Group in a forest, after their demands for 30 million pesos (598,000USD) were not met.

In November last year, the group attacked Kantner’s yacht and killed his female companion.- VNA 

