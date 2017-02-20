Philippines: ASEAN foreign ministers to meet in Boracay

President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte. (Source: iWeb.ph)

– A retreat meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers under the Philippine chairmanship this year is scheduled to be held in Boracay on February 21.Participants will discuss the six contents proposed by the Philippines for the ASEAN 2017, including building people-centred ASEAN; promoting regional peace and stability; reinforcing maritime security and cooperation; advancing inclusive, innovation-led growth; strengthening ASEAN resiliency and promoting ASEAN as a model of regionalism and as a global player.The Philippine Government affirmed that the country will continue contributing to the bloc’s and the region’s development as it takes the chairmanship role in 2017, the year marking the 50th anniversary of the bloc.The Philippines proposes the theme “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World” for the ASEAN 2017.With priorities given to people, the country hopes that the bloc’s member nations will facilitate their 626 million people’s well-being, considering this the key to promoting community connectivity in a comprehensive and practical manner in the three the pillars of security – politics, economics, and culture – society, thus contributing to the regional peace, stability and prosperity. - VNA