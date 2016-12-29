Philippines: explosion injures at least 33

Illustrative image (Source: internet)

– At least 33 people were injured in a blast in Hilongos town, the Philippines’ central province of Leyte on December 28, reported the country’s media.Local police and authorities revealed that the explosion hit a busy park at about 21:00 (the Philippines time) when a boxing match was underway in the town, hurting at least 33.No deaths have been confirmed so far.The Philippine government said the accident was caused by bombs which were activated in remote by a mobile phone.Police said no suspects had been identified and no group or individuals claimed responsibility.The accident occurred only a few days after a grenade blast outside a Catholic church on Christmas Eve, killing 16 people, in Mindanao Island in the central part of the Philippines.No information has been found to prove the bombings were connected, police said, adding that they are coordinating with the army to make more investigation./.