Illustrative photo (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– A Philippine senior official said on May 18 that the country is willing to give up aid from the EU to prevent the bloc from interfering in its domestic policies.In a letter to the media, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said the Philippines could reject the 250 million EUR grant for the sake of its political independence.Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella affirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte has approved an EU-aid-rejection proposal submitted by the Department of Finance.Tension has arisen between the Southeast Asian country and the EU since the bloc criticised the local drug war, which has left about 9,000 dead.Official statistics showed that the EU is the Philippines’ eighth largest source of aid. Last year, the EU grant for the Philippines amounted to 270 million USD.-VNA