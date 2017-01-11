Philippines hopes Code of Conduct in East Sea ready in mid-2017

The Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Perfecto Yasay. (Source: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines hopes the code of conduct (CoC) in the East Sea between Southeast Asian nations and China will be completed in mid-2017, said Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Perfecto Yasay on January 11.

Speaking at a press conference, Yasay said discussions with senior officials and sub-ministries’ leaders are ongoing.



He also affirmed that China was “cooperative” to support the CoC negotiation. The negotiation was started in 2002 and postponed many times due to what Yasay implied as interfering events.-VNA