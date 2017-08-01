HIV virus (Source:independent.co.uk)

- The Philippines has registered the fastest-growing HIV/AIDS infection in Asia-Pacific over the past six years with a 140 percent increase, said its Health Department.Speaking at a press conference in Manila on August 1, Health Minister Paulyn Ubial quoted the figures of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS as saying that in late 2016, there were 10,500 Filipinos infected with HIV, up from 4,300 in 2010.In May 2017 alone, new HIV infections rose to 1,098, the highest since 1984, making the Philippines one of the eight countries accounting for more than 90 percent of new HIV infections annually in the region.He said 83 percent of new HIV cases occurred among males who have sex with males and transgender women who have sex with males.UNAIDS Regional Support Team Director for Asia-Pacific Eamonn Murphy said the country could end this public health threat by 2030 if the government can re-direct its focus on the people and locations most at risk.The Philippine Health Department is providing anti-retroviral medicine free for anyone who tests positive for HIV, as well as other out-patient services to maximum of 30,000 pesos (600 USD) a year per person.-VNA