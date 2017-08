A screenshot of the VIWA Alert app

– The Vietnam Inland Waterways Administration (VIWA) has launched a free mobile phone application, called Viwa Alert, which allows users to report water traffic law violations.If a Viwa Alert user witnesses illegal actions at a port or during administrative procedures, they can take photos and send them directly to VIWA.A VIWA representative said based on reports collected, the body would take suitable solutions to facilitate passengers and service providers.-VNA