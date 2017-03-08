The photo by Dao Anh Tuan, an entry of Vietnamese Dads photo contest. (Photo courtesy of the Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam)

Hanoi (VNA) - To celebrate the International Women’s Day, the Swedish Embassy in Vietnam, the Vietnam Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Vietnamese Women’s Museum have jointly organised a photo contest on gender equality in Vietnamese families.



The contest follows the success of the previous one, Vietnamese Dads, which was held last year. It is an opportunity for the two countries to share experience in gender equality.



The organisers expect to promote gender equality in families and argue for equality in child care, housework, careers and societal contributions.



“Sweden is one of the world leaders in gender equality, but I believe that there are still many things for us to learn to promote feminism. Therefore, I look forward to seeing beautiful photos and learning more about gender equality through images captured by Vietnamese photographers,” said Swedish Ambassador Pereric Hogberg.



“Following the success of the previous photo contest, Vietnamese Dads, we want to continue to invite both professional and unprofessional photographers nationwide to continue down that road,” said Nguyen Phuong Hoa, Deputy Director of the International Cooperation Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



“This time, we have expanded the theme and hope to receive truthful and moving works that reflect different viewpoints towards gender equality among mothers and fathers and other members in Vietnamese families,” she added.



The director of the Institute for Social Development Studies, Khuat Thu Hong, said he highly appreciates the photo contest and considers it a practical activity to encourage equal work among family members.



Sustainable gender equality has to originate from families in which all members share responsibilities and support each other so that everyone has equal opportunities to learn and pursue their career. Equality is the foundation for a happy family, she said.

Over 30 photos will be selected and displayed at an exhibition. The winning and runner-up prizes will be decided by the jury, while the third place will go to the photo with most likes on the Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam Facebook page.



The photo contest will receive entries from March 8 till May 15. Participants can submit their entries via post office or email.-VNA