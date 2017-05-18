Photo exhibition on central, Central Highland regions

Gong culture in Central Highlands (Photo: VNA)

– A photo exhibition on the land and people of the central and Central Highland regions opened in Dak Nong province on May 17.The 160 pictures were taken by professors and amateur photographers from Da Nang, Quang Nam, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dal Lak, Dak Nong and Lam Dong.The photos capture life and natural landscapes in each locality, such as coffee and elephant race festivals in Dak Lak, Dray Sap waterfall in Dak Nong, the Han River in Da Nang, and Central Highlands gong festivals.The exhibition will run until May 19.The central region, which boasts numerous world heritage sites, beautiful beaches and classy resorts, has made a name for itself as “the central heritage road” or “the East-West Economic Corridor”.It is home to many popular destinations, including Da Nang City dubbed the “gateway” linking the world heritage sites of My Son Sanctuary and the Ancient Town of Hoi An in Quang Nam province with the imperial city of Hue.The Central Highlands comprises five provinces of Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Lam Dong, Gia Lai and Kon Tum, and is a land of imposing mountains and forests.The region is home to many ethnic minorities with varied customs and lifestyles.The region’s gong culture was recognised as a Masterpiece of Oral and an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2005.-VNA