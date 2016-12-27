Photo exhibition on Truong Sa to open in Hanoi

Song Tu Tay island by Than Tinh (Source:hanoimoi)

– As many as 100 photos will be showcased at an exhibition themed “There is a Truong Sa inside Hanoi” at the Trang Tien Exhibition Centre in Hanoi from December 31, 2016 to January 3, 2017.The event is part of activities of the programme named “green Truong Sa”, calling the youths, scientists, researchers, artists, and social organisations nationwide to join efforts to support soldiers and residents on Truong Sa island district and the DK 1 Platform.The exhibition aims to introduce the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) islands and Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos to Hanoians, people nationwide, and international tourists. It also helps connect those who have visited Truong Sa with the community, and promote patriotism and the love for the country’s sea and islands.The photos feature the beauty of the people, soldiers, daily life activities and the landscapes of Truong Sa, as well as the love of Hanoi people for Truong Sa soldiers, and vice verse.Other exhibits include Truong Sa’s bang vuong (square-fruit Malabar Almond) trees, flags, post cards and poem books, among others.The event is organised by the youth for sea and island club of the National Voluntary Centre under the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union. An art performance will take place during the event.Fund raised during the event will be used to build a water filter station on An Bang island.-VNA