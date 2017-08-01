Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Xiang Khouang province visit the photo exhibition (Source: hcmcpv.org.vn)



Vientiane (VNA) – A photo exhibition highlighting the fine relations between Vietnam and Laos and between Ho Chi Minh City and Xiang Khouang province opened on July 31 in the Lao province.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Huynh Cach Mang said that the bilateral friendship was founded by late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh and his Lao counterpart Kaysone Phomvihane and has been nurtured by generations of Party and State leaders and peoples.



The relations are a precious asset and an important factor for each country’s revolutionary triumph and development, he affirmed.



The official, who is also President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association’s Ho Chi Minh City chapter, said that the exhibition and the launch of a children’s reading room at the library of the Xiang Khouang province are gifts from the city to Xiang Khouang, thus helping the two peoples understand more about the close relationship between the two countries.



The library of the Xiang Khouang province was a gift from former Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang and was constructed by Ho Chi Minh City and the Lao province.-VNA