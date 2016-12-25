Photo exhibition to mark Da Nang’s 20-year development

An overview photo of Da Nang (Source: VNA)

- An exhibition featuring 100 colour photographs of Da Nang City’s 20-year development will open at the city’s Museum on December 26.

The museum said the photo exhibition will review the developments since the city separated from Quang Nam province and came under the direct control of the central government, along with Hanoi, HCM City, Hai Phong and Can Tho.



The exhibition, entitled “Da Nang – a 20-year Development Course”, will focus on the process of urbanisation, administrative reform and environmental protection. It will last until January 10.



Da Nang, which was the capital of the former Quang Nam – Da Nang province, is expected to play a prominent role in ASEAN and Asia in the future.



The museum covers 3,000sq.m and displays 2,500 objects, photos and documents related to the culture of Da Nang and neighbouring central provinces.



The museum also preserves a collection of 11 ancient, cast-iron cannons (made during the Nguyen Dynasty between 1802-1860) that were unearthed in digs at the Dien Hai Citadel from 1979-2008.-VNA