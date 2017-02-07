Phu Quoc develops hi-tech agriculture

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



– Phu Quoc island district in the southern province of Kien Giang plans to develop hi-tech agriculture from now to 2020, with a vision towards 2030, to create clean, safe and high-value-added products.The district aims to grow 2,500 hectares of vegetables by 2020, including 150-200 hectares using high technology in Cua Duong, Ham Ninh and Duong To communes.It will also zone off areas to grow sweet potato, flowers and fruits and environmentally-friendly animal husbandry models, including raising 25,000 chickens in Cua Duong, Cua Can, Bai Thom and Ganh Dau communes by 2020.Vice Chairman of the district’s People’s Committee Huynh Quang Hung said the district is also developing urban agriculture models.He added that local authorities are encouraging economic sectors to invest in hi-tech agriculture.The district will create favourable conditions for businesses, organisations and individuals to cooperate with partners in other cities and provinces such as Ho Chi Minh City, Lam Dong and Binh Duong, he said.Located on the Vietnam-Cambodia-Thailand marine economic corridor, Phu Quoc district covers more than 593sq.km with a population of more than 100,000. Itcomprises 27 islands with Phu Quoc the largest.-VNA