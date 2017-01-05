Phu Quoc island district targets over 1.8 million tourists in 2017

A corner of Phu Quoc island (Photo: VNA)



– Phu Quoc island district in the southern province of Kien Giang strives to lure over 1.8 million tourists, including 300,000 foreigners, in 2017, showing a year-on-year increase of 25.5 percent and 42.7 percent, respectively.The tourism sector aims to fetch more than 11.15 trillion VND (499 million USD) in revenue this year, up 25 percent against 2016.Vice Chairman of the district’s People’s Committee Huynh Quang Hung said to realise the aforesaid goals, the district will push ahead with trade and tourism promotion activities, as well as tighten management in the field, and preserve historical relic sites on the island.The sector will host more traditional festivals, build new tourism products, and improve quality of maritime services.Apart from stepping up domestic and international coordination, the district moves to launch new tours to diversify tourism products, including the opening of Da Lat-Phu Quoc air route and international ones to the pearl island.Authorities will also work to raise public awareness of environmental protection.Phu Quoc now attracts around 220 investment projects in tourism worth over 222 trillion VND (11.1 billion USD), making up 79 percent of the provincial total investment projects.The district granted investment licenses to 167 projects worth 126.6 trillion VND (6.33 billion USD) with 30 ones capitalised at 31 trillion VND being put into operation.Phu Quoc strives to become a hi-end tourism resort in the region and beyond by 2020.During the National Tourism Year 2016, Phu Quoc welcomes over 1.45 million tourists, surpassing the yearly target of 20.8 percent, and registering a year-on-year increase of nearly 63 percent. The total revenue from tourism was estimated at over 8.9 trillion VND, up 32.4 percent against 2015./.