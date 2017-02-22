Physical Review Letters publishes study by Vietnamese scientists

Le Thi Quynh Huoang, Nguyen Quang Hung and Nguyen Dinh Dang. (Photo: vnexpress)

– A nuclear study by three Vietnamese scientists has been published by Physical Review Letters, marking Vietnam’s debut in the physics journal.The article, named Simultaneous Microscopic Description of Nuclear Level Density and Radiative Strength Function, was written by Associate Professor Nguyen Quang Hung from the Dang Nang – based Duy Tan university, PHD Le Thi Quynh Huong from the Khanh Hoa university in Nha Trang City, and DSc Nguyen Dinh Dang, who is working at Japan’s RIKEN Institute.According to Professor Le Hong Kiem from the physics institute at the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, studies must undergo debates by global scientists and satisfy various criteria to be published by Physical Review Letters.-VNA