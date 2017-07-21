Youths make up about 30 percent of Vietnam's population (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently approved a plan to implement phase II of the Vietnamese youth development strategy, from 2016 to 2020.The plan amends and details the goals, norms and solutions of the Vietnamese youth development strategy for 2011-2020 so that the strategy is in line with the country’s socio-economic situation between 2016 and 2020.It also clarifies the responsibility of authorities, agencies and organisations in implementing the strategy.The plan includes educating young people on revolutionary ideals, ethics, civilised lifestyle, law observance and responsibility towards themselves, their families and society.It will improve the youth’s general knowledge along with foreign language skills, computer and specialised skills and develop high-quality human resources.Under the scheme, relevant agencies will work to create more jobs, raise income and better the material and spiritual lives of young people. It also plans to improve their health, physical fitness and life skills.According to the Youth Law, youths are persons aged from 16 to 30. They make up about 30 percent of Vietnam’s population.-VNA