PM affirms partnership with RoK in phone talks with Hwang Kyo-ahn

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc reiterated that Vietnam wants to strengthen the strategic cooperative partnership with the Republic of Korea (RoK) during a phone conversation with acting RoK President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn on January 11.He expressed the wish that both sides would work closely together to hold activities celebrating the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, effectively implement the bilateral free trade agreement, and expand ties across culture, education, tourism, labour and people-to-people exchange.The Vietnamese PM asked for increasing collaboration at multilateral forums, especially within the framework of the United Nations, ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, contributing to maintaining peace, stability and development in the region and the world.PM Phuc asked the RoK to facilitate the import of Vietnamese goods, promote investment in Vietnam, assist in technology transfer and provide support for Vietnamese nationals in the RoK, especially Vietnamese brides, so that they can integrate into the host society.The Vietnamese government is determined to build a constructive and action-minded cabinet, with a focus on improving administrative reform, business climate and competitiveness, he said, affirming that Vietnam always stands ready to offer support to foreign investors, including those from the RoK, to do long-term business in the country.Acting President and PM Hwang Kyo-ahn, for his part, affirmed that the RoK government will encourage businesses to invest more in Vietnam and continue to assist Vietnamese nationals in the country, especially brides, and coordinate closely with Vietnam in international forums.He expressed wish that the Vietnamese government would continue facilitating Korean businesses and community in Vietnam.-VNA