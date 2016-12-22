PM approves 165 billion VND as flood relief aid

Many central localities have bit hit by recent floods (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)

– The Prime Minister has decided to allocate 165 billion VND (7.2 million USD) as relief aid to seven central localities from Nghe An to Quang Nam and northern Quang Ninh province which have been hit by recent devastated floods.Thanh Hoa will receive 10 billion VND, while Nghe An will get 45 billion VND, Ha Tinh 30 billion VND, Quang Binh 35 billion VND, Quang Tri 15 billion VND, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam and Quang Ninh 10 billion VND each.The localities suffer heavy loss due to the two storms and torrential rain.The aid, proposed by the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Contro, will be used to support locals and fix infrastructure works, including irrigation, rural transportation and dykes.The PM assigned People’s Committees of the localities to mobilise other sources to overcome the consequences of the disaster, while reporting the allocation of the sum and its results.As scheduled, the committees will also use the amount to buy plant and aquaculture varieties, support families of flood victims in line with the law.-VNA