– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recently approved a plan to promote dissemination work on global integration events in 2017-2020.The plan aims to popularise images of Vietnam, its culture and people at home and abroad, contributing to improving Vietnam’s stature in the international arena.It targets ministries, ministry-level agencies and those from the central to local level, socio-political-economic organisations, businesses, foreign entities operating in Vietnam, researchers, students, workers, citizens from ASEAN member states, Vietnam’s strategic partners and countries that signed free trade agreements with Vietnam.The work will focus on the Party’s policies and guidelines, State laws on global integration, Vietnam’s achievements in politics, national defence-security, socio-economy, education-training, science-technology, bilateral and multilateral cooperation with countries and international organisations.Information will be regularly disseminated via mass media such as Vietnam News Agency, Vietnam Television, Radio the Voice of Vietnam, Nhan dan newspaper, grassroots media and prestigious news websites.Between now and 2020, Vietnam will assume a number of positions such as host of APEC Year 2017, ASEAN Chair in 2020 and bid for non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021. The country is due to deliver on international commitments regarding entry to the World Trade Organisation by 2018 and embark on several free trade agreements.-VNA