PM approves pumped-storage hydropower project

Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister has given the green light to the construction of the Bac Ai pumped-storage hydroelectricity plant in the south central province of Ninh Thuan.



Invested by the Electricity of Vietnam, the project will be located in Bac Ai district’s Phuoc Tan and Phuoc Hoa communes.



It will consist of four turbines with combined capacity of 1,200MW.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade is tasked with examining the design and financial evaluation of the project.



Pumped storage is the largest-capacity form of grid energy storage available. The method stores energy in the form of water pumped from a lower elevation reservoir to a higher elevation. Off-peak electric power is used to run the pumps. During periods of high electrical demand, the stored water is released through turbines to produce electric power.-VNA