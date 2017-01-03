PM asks Binh Phuoc to develop smart agriculture

Scene at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

–Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the southern province of Binh Phuoc to focus more on the development of smart agriculture.At a working session with provincial leaders on January 2, the Government leader said the province should mobilise all resources to expand a smart model of vegetable growing in order to make prestigious export products branded as a representative of Vietnam in the world market.Binh Phuoc is the country’s largest province but also one of its poorest in the southeastern region. The province serves as a bridge to connect the region with the Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) and areas bordering Cambodia. It three main products are rubber, pepper and cashew.Last year, a volatility of prices and a slow recovery from damages due to prolonged drought significantly impacted the growth of local agriculture.The Prime Minister also pointed out that although the province boasts fertile land and abundant natural resources, its per capita income in 2016 was just 42.1 million VND (1,850 USD), lower than the national average of 50 million VND (2,190 USD).Also in Binh Phuoc, Prime Minister Phuc broke ground for the construction of the Minh Tam Cement Factory in Hon Quan district.Speaking at the ceremony, he highlighted the importance of the factory and praised businesses for their decision to invest in this remote area. He also noted that the project will benefit from advanced technology imported from Germany.The 12 trillion VND (527 million USD) plant, with a total capacity of about 4.5 million tonnes per year, is expected to create thousands of jobs for local people and revenues for the local budget.In his remarks, the PM also urged investors to use local land and water resources in the most effective and safe way in order to protect the natural environment of the region.The project should strive for a long-term sustainable operation by focusing on protecting the environment rather than exploiting it for a short time.PM Phuc asked investors to complete the project within 18 months so as to contribute to the local socio-economic development.He also request Binh Phuoc province to create favourable conditions for the investors during construction and to ensure the safe relocation of local residents for the project’s land clearance.On the same day, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the re-establishment of Binh Phuoc province (January 1, 1997-2017).-VNA