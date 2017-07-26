Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents gifts for revolutionary contributors at the event (Source: VGP)

Caring for revolution contributors is an important and frequent political task of the Party and State, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the national conference commending outstanding individuals who rendered service to the nation held in Hanoi on July 26.PM Phuc asked ministries, sectors and localities to thoroughly grasp the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, intensify educational campaigns to raise public awareness, and make the implementation of preferential policies for revolution contributors a duty and a frequent and long-term mission of the whole political system and the entire society.He expressed his hope that the war invalids, wounded soldiers, families of war martyrs, and revolution contributors will continue promoting the patriotic tradition and contribute more to the national building cause.According to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), Vietnam has more than 9 million revolution contributors, including 1.2 million fallen soldiers, 127,000 Heroic Mothers, and 800,000 war invalids.Over the past 5 years, over 75,000 sets of remains of fallen soldiers have been found and reburied. Of the total, 16,600 sets of remains were repatriated from Laos and 15,100 sets brought back from Cambodia.The Party and State’s preferential policies have benefited 95.75 percent of the revolution contributors.The national conference, jointly held by the MoLISA, the Ministries and Defence and Public Security, the Nhan Dan Newspaper, and the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee, was attended by 700 Heroic Mothers, war invalids, wounded soldiers, and martyrs’ relatives.Delegates watched documentaries on activities to show gratitude for those who rendered service to the nation, and heard stories of outstanding revolution contributors.On the occasion of the 70th War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27), 70 outstanding revolution contributors nationwide were granted with the Prime Minister’s certificates of merits.-VNA