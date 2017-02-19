PM asks investors to devise long-term strategies in Nghe An

At the event (Source: VNA)

– Businesses to the central province of Nghe An would devise long-term and effective strategies, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a local meeting with investors on February 19.Apart from having an exceptional comparative advantage of being the birth place of the late President Ho Chi Minh, Nghe An also enjoys favourable transportation since it lies in the centre of the north central region and the north-south and east-west exchange route; boasts road, railway, aviation, seaway and inland waterway routes and serves as a gateway to the East Sea of the central Laos and northeast Thailand via the Thanh Thuy border gate, he reminded participants.According to him, Nghe An is also endowed with vast land coverage and abundant human resources, including more and more intellectuals and engineers coming home to do business. It has also built eco-friendly projects and made infrastructure breakthroughs in service of socio-economic development.In order to become a well-off locality, he suggested mapping out a master plan for the sustainable development of industry, agriculture and infrastructure while boosting connectivity with the south of central Thanh Hoa province and the north of central Ha Tinh province and accelerating administrative reform.At the same time, the province should save and effectively tap natural resources, pool public involvement in science, education and health care and attract investment in high added values. Social security and safety must be ensured, especially in mountainous areas, he directed.The Vietnamese government is determined to develop the economy which will not be traded for the living environment, he renewed, adding that it will also be resolved to build a transparent, constructive, action-oriented cabinet which will protect people’s rights and their assets.The government will endeavour to develop a pro-business environment, maintain the macro-economy stability and an environment of peace and friendship, he vowed.The leader also pledged incentives for investors in the support and high-tech industries, and tourism, and hoped that Nghe An would take the lead in such fields and continue changing its mindset for robust socio-economic development.Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Xuan Duong mentioned nine comprehensive measures to make Nghe An an attractive business destination in the near future, including simplifying administrative procedures and cutting the time for granting investment licenses to three days or even one day, and launching online public services at level 4 for business registration.On the occasion, the provincial authorities granted investment licenses to eight projects and signed 15 memorandums of understanding and cooperation agreements valued at over 22.62 trillion VND (983.8 billion USD).It was the ninth time the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) has sponsored the annual event, which lured hundreds of enterprises and investors at home and abroad and saw the presence of former National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung and Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.Over the past nine years, Nghe An has wooed 804 projects worth more than 261 trillion VND (11.34 billion USD) , including 758 ones worth in excess of 101.29 trillion VND (4.4 billion USD) and 46 foreign-invested ones with a total registered capital of over 160.43 trillion VND (6.97 billion USD).This year, the locality targets attracting over 100 projects worth 30-35 trillion VND (1.3-1.5 billion USD) and generating jobs for 13,000 – 15,000 workers.-VNA