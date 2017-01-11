PM asks MPI to pioneer in restructuring

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) to rearrange its organisation for more efficient operation, becoming a pioneer in the restructuring movement.Addressing a review meeting of the ministry on January 11, the PM asked leaders and officials of the ministry to change their mindset in planning to interact more actively with the regulations of the market economy.The plan-making process should involve experts, businesspeople and foreign investors to ensure democracy, he asked, stressing that it must eradicate group benefit as well as the mixture in interest of ministries, sectors and their businesses.The designing of planning should base on the national interest, in which short-term and long-term interests do not conflict, he stressed.The PM noted that the current State investment ratio of 37.6 percent account for one third of the total social investment, so a mistake in allocation of this source may trigger large losses and even a disaster to the economy, which requires many years to fix.Therefore, he requested the MPI to make useful advice to the Government on the distribution of investment, highlighting a strategic mindset in the work for uniformed growth of all localities.As a key ministry of the Government, the MPI should take the initiative in spurring growth, he stated.In 2016, the MPI showed strong performance in improving the business and investment environment, helping Vietnam jump to 82nd position in 190 economies in terms of favourable business environment listed by the World Bank.On the occasion, the PM presented the Independence Order second class to MPI Minister Bui Quang Vinh.-VNA