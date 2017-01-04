PM asks to implement tasks set by NA

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)

- Heads of ministries, ministry-level agencies, and government agencies, and chairmen of People’s Committees of provinces and cities have been urged to make all-out efforts in performing key tasks set in the second session of the 14th National Assembly.According to the guideline of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the work, attention should be paid to strictly implementing regulations of the Law on Anti-Corruption, improving the efficiency of the fight against corruption and wastefulness, and detecting and handling violation cases in line with legal regulations.The PM also asked for the effective implementation of Directive 35-CT/TW dated May 26, 2016 of the Politburo on enhancing the leadership of the Party for the work related to receiving citizens and settling complaints and denunciations, and relevant laws like the Law on Reception of Citizens, the Law on Complaints, and the Law on Denunciation.Periodic and unscheduled citizen reception should be strictly performed, while the inspection of the responsibility for solving complaint and denunciation cases must be intensified, he said.The Ministry of Public Security was requested to speed up investigation into corruption cases and work with the Supreme People’s Procuracy and the Supreme People’s Court to bring the cases to court for trial in accordance with Directive 12/CT-TTg.National Steering Committee 389 and ministries of Finance, Industry and Trade, Public Security, and Defence are responsible for studying and revising legal documents relating to the fight against smuggling, trade frauds and fake goods, towards fine-tuning laws and policies.-VNA