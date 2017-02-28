PM attends flag-raising ceremonies on submarines

PM. Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended flag-raising ceremonies on the submarines 186-Da Nang and 187-Ba Ria Vung Tau at the port of the 189th Submarine Brigade (Vietnam People's Navy) on February 28.
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
