Tuesday, February 28, 2017 - 16:53:40

Politics

PM attends flag-raising ceremonies on submarines

PM. Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended flag-raising ceremonies on the submarines 186-Da Nang and 187-Ba Ria Vung Tau at the port of the 189th Submarine Brigade (Vietnam People's Navy) on February 28.

