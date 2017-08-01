Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Chen Yilong, Chairman of Sunshine Kaidi New Energy Group Co Ltd. (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called on Chinese businesses to increase their investment in important sectors in Vietnam, with attention paid to technological and environmental issues.



He made the appeal at a reception for Chen Yilong, Chairman of Sunshine Kaidi New Energy Group Co Ltd., and Jiang Rongjian, Deputy Director of China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd. in Hanoi on July 31.



The PM suggested the two companies establish cooperation to carry out joint projects.



Chen Yilong said Kaidi, Huarong and Hanoi General Import and Export JSC (Geleximco) of Vietnam set up an international investment fund worth 15 billion USD.



Kaidi is keen on investing in thermo-electric plants in Vietnam and commits to building environmentally-friendly factories with cutting-edge equipment and technologies and highest environmental standards, helping the country meet its energy demands, he said.



He added that the company is also interested in investing in Vietnam’s major infrastructure projects like airports, seaports, logistics services and urban expressways, thus contributing to the country’s development.



For his part, Jiang Rongjian said Huarong is China’s largest unit in asset, finance and monetary management with its assets valued at 220 billion USD in 2016.



Kaidi is Huarong’s long-term partner, he said, noting that his company hopes to participate in a number of big investment projects in Vietnam.



Applauding ideas raised by the two companies, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said with state-of-the-art technologies, high environmental standards and on-schedule progress, the companies will actively contribute to the relations between Vietnam and China.



He emphasised the Vietnamese Government’s viewpoints on suitable structure of coal-fueled thermo electricity and renewable energy, saying that Kaidi-invested thermo power plants in Vietnam have been listed in the national Power Development Master Plan VII.



The leader suggested Kaidi have specific working sessions with competent Vietnamese agencies to discuss the projects.-VNA