Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a conference with businesses, the second of its kind, in Hanoi on May 17, which attracted 2,000 delegates, quadruple the attendance at the first conference.This year’s event was themed “Siding with Business” and was attended by Politburo members, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, Deputy Prime Ministers, government members, representatives from financial institutions and professional associations.Nearly 1,500 of the business delegates were from the private sector, 200 from foreign-invested enterprises and 100 from State-owned and equitised firms. Leaders from 63 cities and provinces nationwide also joined the televised conference.Speaking at the event, PM Phuc hoped that participants would give constructive and straightforward feedback to contribute to administrative reform and building a government of support for businesses.In his speech, Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vu Tien Loc congratulated the government on launching the second wave of reform and thanked the PM for issuing a document directing supervision and inspection to facilitate manufacturing and trading.Following the event, the PM and Deputy PMs will meet with ministries and agencies to consider businesses’ recommendations.-VNA