PM congratulates newly-appointed French counterpart VNA Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 20:52:00 Newly-appointed French Prime Minister Edoard Philippe (Source: AFP) Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 16 sent a message of congratulations to Edoard Philippe on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of France. Philippe was appointed by French President Emmanuel Macron on May 15.-VNA