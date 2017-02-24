PM: Da Nang University must continuously improve training quality

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during the visit (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stated that the top priority of the University of Da Nang (UDN) is continuously improving training quality, towards becoming one of the top 50 research universities in Asia by 2035, during a working session with UDN on February 24.Reviewing the UDN’s 20-year path, he expressed his delight that the university has become a provider of important personnel, including managerial staff, engineers and skilled technicians, in service of the development of the nation and the central and Central Highlands, with 70 percent of graduates landing their own jobs.He hoped that the UDN would take the lead in the autonomy trend and soon put an end to the suspended planning for 20 years.The university needs to grow in regional, national, Southeast Asia and global stature, he said, adding that it should strive to have 80 percent of its students employed within six months from graduation as well as help other regional universities improve training qualityThe Government leader also agreed with its medium-term investment plan, focusing on site clearance to build UDN and Central – Central Highlands University urban areas.The UDN’s facilities were built on six premises in Da Nang and Kon Tum city with a total area of more than 60ha. It is the only university in the central – Central Highlands to train interdisciplinary engineers and has a lot of experience in training economic management officials in the region.It currently records more than 60,000 students and 1,600 lecturers providing training in 12 majors at doctoral level, 20 majors at master level, 70 majors at bachelor level, and 20 majors in colleges and vocational training establishments.On the occasion, the PM also visited UDN’s College of Technology and University of Science and Technology.-VNA