PM directs specific mechanism for Long Thanh int’l airport

A design entry of Long Thanh international airport (Photo: VNA)



– The Prime Minister has directed the designation of a specific mechanism for Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai.The Government leader asked the Ministry of Transport to coordinate with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the provincial People’s Committee to build a report on designing compensation and resettlement support as a separate sub-project.The report should be done before the National Assembly approves a feasibility study on the airport project.The Ministry of Transport and the provincial People’s Committee were tasked to jointly build a policy framework on compensation and resettlement support, and submit it to the Government.The Prime Minister approved the location, scale and functional areas of Long Thanh international airport in 2005, and another planning scheme in 2011.The airport will be built as a 4F-category one under the criteria of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).It is expected to serve 100 million passengers and five million tonnes of cargo each year.The project will be divided into three phrases. The first one will see the construction of one runway and one terminal to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year by 2025.Meanwhile, additional runways and terminals will be built in the second and third phrases, bringing the air port’s total capacity of 100 million passengers and five million tonnes of cargo per year.The airport is located about 40 km from the downtown of Ho Chi Minh city and 30 km from Bien Hoa city./.