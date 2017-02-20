PM hopes for Morocco’s enhanced cooperation with Vietnam

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc shakes hand with the Moroccan Ambassador (left). (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his hope that Morocco will expand multifaceted cooperation with ASEAN, including Vietnam.



Receiving newly appointed Moroccan Ambassador to Vietnam Azzeddiine Farhane in Hanoi on February 20, the Government leader spoke highly of Morocco’s socio-economic development achievements, especially in tourism and renewable energy.



He suggested the two countries boost economic cooperation to improve their trade, increase exchanges of all-level delegations and maintain close coordination at regional and international forums.



Vietnam wants Morocco to continue providing scholarships for Vietnamese students to pursue their study in the African country, the PM said.



For his part, Ambassador Azzediine Farhane stressed that Morocco treasures its ties with Vietnam - a gateway for the country to promote collaboration with Southeast Asia, adding that Morocco is willing to act as a bridge for boosting the relations between Vietnam and African countries.



He agreed with the PM that the two countries need to enhance cooperation in tourism and education and aquatic farming.-VNA