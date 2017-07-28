A health worker sprays mosquito repellent in an effort to control dengue outbreak. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered local authorities to raise awareness of the dengue fever outbreak and urge citizens to destroy mosquitoes and larva.



In his recent notice on dengue control, the PM asked the People’s Committees of all cities and provinces to assign lower-level governments tasks to prevent the disease in their areas, intensify inspections at high-risk locations and penalise individuals and organisations that fail to take precautions.



Notably, he urged increased control of mosquitoes at construction sites and boarding houses which aren’t cleaned regularly, good conditions for mosquito larvae development.



The Ministry of Health was assigned to detect sources of infections, take preventive measures and provide training for healthcare workers on treating the disease.



The Ministry of Information and Communications and media agencies were asked to coordinate with the Ministry of Health to update the public on disease development and precautions.



There are outbreaks of dengue fever in many countries, including Vietnam where more than 58,000 cases have been reported since the beginning of 2017, with some 49,000 people hospitalised – an increase of 11.2 percent from the same period last year – and 17 deaths, the notice said.



Dengue hotspots include HCM City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Binh Thuan, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, An Giang, Tra Vinh, Ca Mau, Tay Ninh, Soc Trang, Tien Giang and Nam Dinh, it added.



Dengue fever is a viral infection transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. There is no specific treatment for dengue and vaccination options are limited.



Patients who develop a sudden high fever of 39-40 degrees Celsius, lasting 2-7 days and with symptoms of headaches, tenderness and skin rashes should visit a hospital for diagnosis and treatment.



Recommended precations include destroying habitats where mosquitoes breed, ensuring a clean living environment, using mosquito repellents and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants.-VNA