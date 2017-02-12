PM lauds RoK firms’ plan to expand operation in Vietnam

Prime Minister Nguyen XuanPhuc meets with Yoon Jong-kyoo, President of KB Kookmin Financial Group (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen XuanPhuc met with Yoon Jong-kyoo, President of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s KB Kookmin Financial Group in Hanoi on February 11, affirming that Vietnam will continue maintaining macroeconomic stability and favourablebusiness environment for foreign investors, including the group.Yoon Jong-kyoo said that his firm is keen on further expanding business in Vietnam in consumer finance, banking, securities and insurance and especially social housing development.He expressed hope to share experience with Vietnam in distribution and development of houses for low-income people – an issues of Vietnamese concern, adding that his firm plans to coordinate with Vietnamese agencies in holding a conference on the issue.The group will actively study investment opportunities as well as organise many social activities in Vietnam such as providing support for young people’s start-ups, this contributingmore effectively to the country’s socio-economic development.PM Nguyen XuanPhuc praised the group’s intention to expandfinancial activities in Vietnam as well as its willingness to share its experience in social housing development.He voiced support to the Korean group’s initiative to hold a conference to seek measures to boost social housing in Vietnam, while hailingits assistance for Vietnamese youth’s startup movement as well as its involvement in the restructuring of commercial banks in Vietnam, including the acquisition of Vietnamese banks.-VNA