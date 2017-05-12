Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets with Doreen Steidle, Asia-Pacific Regional Head for Group Government Affairs with HSBC, in Phnom Penh (Photo: VNA)

- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with leaders of major businesses on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on ASEAN 2017 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on May 12.While receiving Magesvaran Surajan, President of Asia Pacific Selling and Market Operations of the US’s Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company, PM Phuc highly evaluated the group’s business activities in Vietnam as well as its practical support and active participation in APEC events in 2017. He asked P&G to continue long-term investment in Vietnam so as to help bolster the country’s economic ties with the US.At a meeting with Linda Seah, Vice President of Ireland’s Shire Plc, PM Phuc hailed the group’s application of high technology in medical treatment in Vietnam. He also welcomed Shire Plc’s plan to expand its operations in the country in the time ahead.The Vietnamese leader also met with Doreen Steidle, Asia-Pacific Regional Head for Group Government Affairs with the UK’s HSBC, where he said the bank’s financial and banking services have helped improve competitiveness of Vietnam’s credit-banking system. He called on HSBC to cooperate with commercial banks of Vietnam to expand their overseas activities.Talking with Vice President of the US’s GE group Christian Bennett, PM Phuc applauded the firm’s investment expansion plan in Vietnam and its cooperation with Vietnamese partners in energy development. The PM also expressed his hope that GE will actively support activities within the APEC Year 2017 in Vietnam.-VNA