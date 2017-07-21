Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (third, left) presents a gift to the Long Dat nursing centre for war invalids and revolutionary contributors (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited the Long Dat nursing centre for war invalids and revolutionary contributors in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on July 21.The activity took place on the threshold of the 70th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947).Since its establishment in 1977, the Long Dat centre, based in Long Hai town of Long Dien district, has cared for and given treatment to more than 500 severely-wounded soldiers. It also nurses between 2,500 – 2,700 other national contributors from southern localities each year.Expressing his gratitude to war invalids who devoted their life to the fight for national liberation and international missions, PM Phuc affirmed the Party and the State are consistently implementing the policy of caring for national contributors, regarding it as a basic and important task of the country’s social welfare system.The Party, the State and people always keep in mind their dedication and sacrifices, he stressed.To mark this year’s War Invalids and Martyrs Day, assistance has been given to all invalids, martyrs’ families and women holding the Vietnamese Heroic Mother title. Solemn incense offering ceremonies will also be held at all martyrs’ cemeteries nationwide to pay homage to those who laid down their lives for the country’s independence and freedom, the Government leader said.He asked war invalids to uphold the undaunted revolutionary tradition and continue to be a bright example for younger generations to follow. He also hoped the staff of the Long Dat centre will make concerted efforts to care for war invalids.On this occasion, PM Phuc visited the 95 year-old Vietnamese Heroic Mother Vo Thi Ngo and war veteran Pham Van Duc in Ba Ria city of the province.-VNA