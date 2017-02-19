PM pays homage to late President Ho Chi Minh

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc pays tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh (Source: VNA)



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited late President Ho Chi Minh’s hometown in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district, central Nghe An province, on February 18.The PM laid a wreath and offered incenses at the Kim Lien national special relic site to commemorate the deceased.He wrote in the memorial book that the Vietnamese descendants pledge to do their utmost to contribute to the cause of national construction and Party building.The PM also visited the house of President Ho Chi Minh’s father, Nguyen Sinh Sac, at the Lotus Village.Visiting the village’s library, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said he hopes the management board of the relic site will collect various kinds of books to promote local readership.President Ho Chi Minh was born on May 19, 1890 in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district, the central province of Nghe An. He devoted all of his life to the national liberation cause while tirelessly striving for peace and progress in the world.He led the nation to success in the struggle for national independence and in establishing the Democratic Republic of Vietnam following the August Revolution in 1945.-VNA