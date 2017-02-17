PM pledges favourable environment for foreign investors

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) hosts Paul Polman, CEO of Unilever (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Paul Polman, CEO of Unilever, a UK-Dutch multinational consumer goods company, on Feb. 17 during which he pledged that Vietnam is making effort to improve its business environment to support the long-term operation of foreign investors.Lauding Unilever’s new projects in Vietnam, the PM spoke highly of the group’s investment and cooperation with local firms in high technology and agriculture in line with improving income for farmers and developing rural areas.He hailed the Unilever executive’s visit, noting that the relations between Vietnam and the Netherlands is growing, especially in trade and investment. He expressed his hope that Unilever will attain more success in the Vietnamese market.For his part, Polman said that Vietnam is an important market of Unilever.Since its presence in Vietnam in 1995, Unilever has not only invested in production but also in human development, he said, adding that the Unilever Vietnam has had a Vietnamese leader for the first time.Revealing that Unilever has launched a new factory in the northern province of Bac Ninh, Polman stressed that it is a huge project of Unilever in Vietnam which applies the highest environment protection standards.At the same time, the firm is also operating cooperative projects with Vietnamese businesses in information technology and agriculture, including a tea growing project with the aim of contributing to improving Vietnamese farmer’s income, he said.The Unilever CEO committed to continuing long-term business in Vietnam. He wished to continue receiving the Vietnamese Government’s and agencies’ support, especially having a stable, sustainable and smooth investment and business environment for the firm’s operation.-VNA