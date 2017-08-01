Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the establishment of the Vietnam Press Museum run by the Vietnam Journalists’ Association.The museum will be located on Duong Dinh Nghe street, Yen Hoa ward, Cau Giay district of Hanoi, as part of the national museum system.It is tasked to collect, preserve and exhibit cultural heritage showing the development of Vietnam’s press, and will conduct research serving the protection of Vietnamese press’s cultural heritage value.The PM also okayed the adjustment of the planning scheme for the development of industrial parks (IPs) in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak until 2020.The Government leader agreed on the expansion of the Hoa Phu IP with additional area of 150 hectares, and the addition of a new project of Phu Xuan IP in Ea Drong commune, Cu M’gar district with an area of 325.6 hectares.The PM assigned the provincial People’s Committee to work with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to adjust the land use plan and submit it to the Government for approval.The provincial People’s Committee was also asked to conduct procedures to form the IPs in different periods to suit the investment attraction of the province, while supervising the observation of legal regulations on environmental protection, and transforming the land use purpose and design measures to stablise the lives of locals whose land is revoked for the IP construction.The PM also asked the province to build houses and other utilities for workers at the IPs.-VNA