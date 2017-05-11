Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and WEF Managing Director Philipp Roesler (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received in Phnom Penh on May 11 senior representatives of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and Cisco of the US.Welcoming WEF Managing Director Philipp Roesler, PM Phuc hailed the WEF choosing Vietnam for the WEF ASEAN 2018 and proposed closely working for the event.The PM and the WEF official agreed to increase coordination in the WEF’s activities and promote cooperation agreements signed at the WEF Davos in January 2017.At a reception for AIIB President Jin Liqun, the PM applauded the bank’s contributions to promoting regional economic connectivity via infrastructure development assistance. He said he wishes AIIB to boost collaboration with Vietnam in studying and proposing cooperation projects for mutual benefit.Receiving Global Director of Cisco Goh Seow Hiong, PM Phuc highlighted the US group’s effective operation in Vietnam, suggesting its continued investment in information technology infrastructure, smart city and vocational training.Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for the World Economic Forum on ASEAN (WEF-ASEAN)./.