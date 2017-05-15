PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the teleconference (Source: VGP) Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has underscored the need to reshape the awareness of the importance of guaranteeing public security and order in the new situation. – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has underscored the need to reshape the awareness of the importance of guaranteeing public security and order in the new situation.

The PM made the request at a teleconference on security and order with officials from several ministries, agencies and 63 cities and provinces on May 15, during which he highlighted the new situation with a galaxy of challenges.

“Hostile forces are continuing with their plots and activities against the Party and State and the socialism regime via the Internet and other forms,” the leader said.

He also cited the complex development of organised crimes, those using weapons, explosives and high technologies, and drug crimes.

Many have taken the advantage of the marine environmental incident relating to Taiwan-invested Hung Nghiep Formosa Steel Corporation last year to cause public disorder and disturb security, he said, adding that cases of illegal gatherings, illegal detention of people and violence against on-duty law enforcement officers still occur in a number of cities and provinces.

The PM blamed the problem on the loose coordination between competent agencies as well as between them and the public, plus the lack of experience in addressing these issues, especially land-related incidents, and violations of moral principles committed by a number of officials, resulting in the erosion of public trust.

To address the headache, heads of agencies and localities should raise the sense of responsibility for ensuring public security and order and consider this a regular and long-term task, he said.

Apart from socio-economic development and national defence and security protection, guaranteeing public security and safety is also an important task of all-level authorities and competent agencies, the leader said.-VNA